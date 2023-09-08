Penticton families will benefit from new child care centre

More than 100 children and their families will benefit from a new child care centre open on Edmonton Avenue in Penticton.

As one new child care centre opens, another 80 spaces announced

The official opening of the Edmonton Avenue child care centre that provides 116 new spaces also marked the announcement of another partnership to provide Penticton parents with more care options.

“We partnered with the City of Penticton to build this new modern child care centre with the types of child care parents need the most,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. “The local economy, families and children will benefit from these new licensed infant-toddler and school-aged child care spaces that were identified as priority child care needs in the Penticton community.”

The Edmonton Avenue facility provides 116 spaces and marks a major step towards the City of Penticton’s goal of creating 722 spaces by 2030. The Province funded 77 spaces by providing $1.95 million in capital spending and the remaining spaces came from a $1 million contribution from the Union of BC Municipalities.

“The Penticton Child Care Action plan set out clear targets that we need to ensure child care needs are being met in our community and today’s announcements are another step towards meeting our goals,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “A key part of the plan is creating partnerships that helps create needed spaces and we’re seeing that in action.”

The 7,500 square-foot stand-alone facility that features six child care rooms, kitchen equipment, office spaces, and storage rooms is being operated by OneSky Community Resources. ”Childcare is a growing need in our community and we are so proud to be able to offer more families a place where their kids can learn and grow. OneSky has been really fortunate to work alongside the City of Penticton, the Province of BC and the Union of BC Municipalities, as well as having the support and input from the community to bring this project to fruition,” says Tanya Behardien, OneSky’s executive director.

The City is also entering into partnership with the YMCA of the Southern Interior for the expansion of space at the Community Centre that will add 80 child care spaces in Penticton – 12 spaces for children under 3 years old, 44 spaces for children 3 years old to kindergarten age and 24 spaces for school aged children. The Power Street Child Care project is being supported with a $2.2 million grant from the province.

“We applaud the City of Penticton for their vision and support to non-profit sector organizations like One Sky and the YMCA enabling us to increase the number of high quality Child Care services. Being able to access high quality, non- profit child care, is not only good for children and families, but it is also good for our economy,” says Allyson Graf, President and CEO of the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

The City’s Child Care Action plan, which is part of the Social Development portfolio, aims for a total of 722 spaces by 2030 and the City is on track to have met 60 per cent of the targeted spaces by 2024, which includes the introduction of after-school care by School District 67.