Penticton Farmers Market returns on Saturday

The Penticton Farmers’ Market is set to return to downtown Penticton starting this Saturday, April 15, along with weekly road closures in the 100-block of Main Street.

Motorists are reminded that Main Street, from the south side of Lakeshore Drive to the north side of Westminster Avenue, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday until Oct. 29, 2023. All visitors to the area are reminded to slow down and anticipate extra foot traffic.

BC Transit will be rerouting buses during this time, with the full information available on their website at bctransit.com.

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association is offering free two-hour parking in the Braeburn lot at 200 Block Backstreet Blvd. until April 30, 2023. Further details about parking downtown can be found at penticton.ca/parking.

The Farmers’ Market has been operating in downtown Penticton since 1991, attracting 45-50 vendors and close to 10,000 visitors on busy weeks. It will be open on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with more details available at pentictonfarmersmarket.org.