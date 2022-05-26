Penticton GoByBike Week Starts Monday

Penticton & Area Cycling Association is hosting Penticton’s 13 th annual GoByBike Week Penticton, from May 30th to June 5th, 2022. GoByBike Week is sponsored by the City of Penticton, the GoByBikeBC Society, local sponsors including Perrin Orthodontics, Kettle Valley Memorial, and Dale Charles & Sports Clinic Physiotherapy, along with exclusive media coverage from Bell Media’s Move & Bounce Radio.

On May 17th, 2022, it was proclaimed by Mayor Vassilaki, Acting Mayor Sentes & Council that May 30th to June 5th 2022 as “GoByBike Week” in The City of Penticton. GoByBike Week is a well established community event that educates participants about the benefits of incorporating cycling into their commute and everyday life to promote healthy lifestyles, decrease carbon emissions to create a healthier environment, and save riders money. The main goal of the program is to encourage and facilitate participation by first time commuter cyclists and celebrate all commuter cyclists by creating an atmosphere that recognizes their accomplishments and encourages sustained positive behaviors. GoByBike Week is implemented in over 30 BC communities in a coordinated effort under the GoByBike BC Society.

We are thrilled to announce that GoByBike Week Penticton is back in full force this year and we have a week full of events for even the most novice riders. The kick off event is a family open house at the Penticton Safety Village on Sunday May 29th from 5 pm to 7 pm. Celebration Stations will be set up around town for cyclists from 7:30 am - 9:00am Monday May 30th to Friday June 3rd. At a Celebration Station, cyclists will receive free drinks and snacks, daily prizes and giveaways entries, bike check-ups from Freedom The Bike Shop & The Bike Barn, plus a chance to enter for the grand prize draw for a cycling trip to Holland. Schools will be participating again as well with a variety of classroom activities. We thank Boston Pizza & Dominos for their sponsorship support of the school pizza party prizes. New to the week is the Brewery Happy Hours. Five of Penticton’s breweries have come together to show support to Penticton riders. Each weekday a different brewery will offer a happy hour special to patrons arriving via bike. You will also gain 1 entry per location for a grand prize merch basket, full of items from each brewery.

The week’s events will be concluded with a community ride prior to the Wrap up Celebration taking place in Gyro Park on Saturday, June 4th, 2022 from 10 am until 1 pm. Riders participating please be at Gyro Park by 10 am to begin this family friendly ride. On your return, the wrap up celebration will commence, featuring a Bike Swap. Sellers can register now to secure their stall to sell new or used bicycling gear: ready-to-ride bikes; bicycle frames; component parts, tag-a-longs; trailers, accessories, cycling clothing & shoes. Space is limited so secure your spot now at https://gobybikebc.ca/penticton/. Buyers will be allowed entrance to the Bike Swap at 11 am.

We thank all our incredible sponsors for your support of prizes and celebration stations. Participants must be registered to be eligible for prizes. For full local event details, prizes and sponsors, go to gobybikebc.ca/Penticton.