Penticton Hotel closed for repairs after fire
A Penticton hotel is closed after a fire Monday.
Fire crews were called to the Penticton Fairfield Hotel after a fire began in a room on the fourth floor. Officials say the fire traveled from a void space into the roof.
The hotel was evacuated and Emergency Support Services was on site to lend a hand to guests.
Three suites sustained fire and water damage. The hotel will remain closed until the repairs are complete.
There were no injuries and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.
