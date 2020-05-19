Penticton Ironman canceled

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and based on provincial health mandates, the IRONMAN Canada-Penticton event, scheduled for August 30, 2020, will not take place this year.

“We are very disappointed for the athletes, volunteers and our community to miss out on such an important and exciting event, but we must prioritize the health and safety of all those involved,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “We look forward to welcoming IRONMAN Canada home to Penticton in 2021.”

The Government of British Columbia’s Restart Plan, released last week, identifies the return of mass gathering events within phase four of the plan, and states that the return of these activities will be conditional on at least one of the following: wide vaccination, community immunity, or broad successful treatments. Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has also stated that no large events will be held this summer.

The IRONMAN Canada – Penticton event is scheduled for August 29, 2021.