Penticton Local wins IRONMAN World Championship title

Kevin Cutjar, 56, of Penticton, BC captured the IRONMAN World Championship title in the men’s 55-59 age-group at the 2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN® World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission triathlon in St. George, Utah, United States on Saturday, May 7.

Ranging in age from 18-79, more than 2,800 athletes toed the start line representing more than 80 countries, regions and territories to compete in this world-renowned event. The event, which is historically held in Hawai`i, came to St. George, Utah for the 2021 edition after a more than two year wait due to COVID, and will return to Kailua-Kona Hawaii in October for the 2022 edition.



Cutjar completed the 2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN World Championship event in 10:23:11 (swim: 1:07:51; bike: 5:39:43; run: 3:27:48), beating out the top athletes in their age group.

The race encompassed a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim in the ROKA Swim Course that took place at the Sand Hollow State Park Reservoir in Hurricane, Utah, followed by the 112-mile (180.2 km) FulGaz Bike Course that led athletes through stunning desert landscapes with 7,374 feet (2,248 meters) of elevation gain and an unforgettable climb through the Snow Canyon State Park at the 100-mile mark. The 26.2-mile (42.2 km) HOKA Run Course took athletes on two loops through St. George with 1,413 feet (431 meters) of climbing before culminating in an unforgettable finish line experience in the heart of downtown St. George.



The overall professional winners for the event saw Daniela Ryf from Switzerland earn her fifth IRONMAN World Championship title, while Kristian Blummenfelt from Norway added his first IRONMMAN World Championship title to his Olympic Gold, only the second person ever to claim that feat.