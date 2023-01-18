Penticton man arrested after stealing ambulance

Penticton RCMP have arrested and forwarded charges against a man after the theft of an ambulance.

On January 17, 2023, Penticton RCMP responded to a report at an area hospital of a man who had made entry into a parked ambulance and driven it away. Patrolling officers located the ambulance abandoned a few blocks away.

“Multiple officers quickly responded to the area,” said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer. “Police Dog Services, Forensic Identification Services, Indigenous Policing Services, and Patrol officers all hit the road to conduct patrols, conduct a dog track, lock down a scene and a perimeter, and analyze the recovered ambulance.”

About 45-minutes later, Penticton RCMP received another call from a nearby neighbourhood saying there was a suspicious male hiding in the bushes near their house. Officers responded to this new scene and located the suspect male.

“Our officers worked extremely quickly to track down the ambulance and the suspect,” Cst Lyons continued. “We are also very appreciative of the community member noticing a person they found suspicious and calling police to report it. We are proud to work with the community to keep our city safe."”

The male was arrested, held in custody, and charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle are being forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration.