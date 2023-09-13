Penticton Mayor's Statement on Air Canada

“Certainly, we are disappointed with the decision by Air Canada to end their service in Penticton.

“But we know there is a demand for service from Penticton to Vancouver, as anyone who has caught the morning flight will tell you. So we will work with Travel Penticton, the Chamber of Commerce and other airlines to ensure our community remains well served and that YYF continues to connect the South Okanagan to the rest of the world.

“We have reached out to other airlines about opportunities and hope to meet in person at UBCM next week in Vancouver to discuss ideas. We are excited for the opportunity to forge new partnerships that support the entire region.

“The future is full of blue skies, the airport will remain a key player in keeping our region connected.”