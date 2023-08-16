Penticton Peach Festival seeks parade float driver

The Penticton Peach Festival has an opportunity for someone to become the driving force behind their parade float.



If you are an enthusiastic individual with a penchant for volunteering, adventure and hold a Class 4 of 5 driver’s licence then the Penticton Peach Festival’s volunteer parade float driver might be for you.



The Penticton Peach Festival parade float driver is a unique role that will take you to approximately 12 to 13 fun festivals and events, often during weekends. Our parade float, a symbol of our community spirit, plays a central role in these events, spreading awareness about Penticton as a tourism destination and bringing joy and excitement to spectators.



The ideal candidate for this role is someone with a genuine enthusiasm for making a positive impact and can handle a bit of physical work, as there is set up and takedown required. No experience is necessary, but a Class 4 or Class 5 driver's license is essential to keep our float cruising along smoothly. The candidate must hold a valid passport, as some of your adventures will take place across the U.S. border to our Northwest Festival Hosting Group parades and events.



If you believe you have what it takes to be a part of our exceptional team and are eager to learn the ropes of parade float driving, we encourage you to take the next step. To express your interest and find out more about this exciting opportunity, please contact Penticton Peach Festival at 250-488-4689 or email peach-festival@hotmail.com or president@peachfestival.com.