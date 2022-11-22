Penticton police arrest suspect involved in assault with bear spray

Charges have been approved against a Penticton resident after he allegedly bear sprayed another person when caught rummaging through a car.

In the evening hours of November 20, 2022, Penticton RCMP responded to a residence near Duncan Ave E for a report of an assault in progress and theft from a vehicle. The victim confronted the suspect after catching him rummaging through a neighbour’s car. A struggle ensued, the victim was bear sprayed, and the suspect fled immediately after.

Frontline officers responded with a large presence and quickly located the suspect, said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer. The suspect was caught in possession of bear spray, and items believed to be stolen from the vehicle.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of Assault, Theft, and Possession of Stolen Property against Penticton resident Levi Jo Kamps. Mr. Kamps was held in custody pending a future court date.