Penticton police looking for information after possible abduction or luring attempt

On March 11th, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., a woman was walking alone on Westhills Drive from Green Mountain Road, in Penticton, BC.

As she was beginning her walk up Westhills Drive, a man drove past her slowly, before immediately turning his truck around and driving back towards her. The man stopped his vehicle, and insisted the woman get inside his truck. The woman immediately refused. Upon seeing another approaching vehicle, the man continued to drive back north on Westhills Drive.

Not knowing the man’s intention, the woman was understandably shaken up by the interaction.

The man was described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 60 years of age

White hair

The vehicle is described as a three-seat bench style, grey, with a large white canopy.

If you have any information related to this incident, you’re encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300.