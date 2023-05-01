iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
12°C
Instagram

Penticton public washrooms now open


city of penticton

With the warmer weather and increased visitation to local parks and beaches, the City will be reopening its seasonal public washroom facilities. 

Beginning Monday, May 1st, families and residents that plan on visiting parks and beaches can expect additional public washrooms now open for use from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

  • Skaha Lake Park - East and Main 
  • Jubilee Pavilion
  • Lakawanna Park

The remaining open washrooms will also have their hours extended from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

  •  Okanagan Park
  •  Skaha East
  •  Skaha Main
  • Lakawanna 
  • Gyro Rink 
  • Riverside
  • Sudbury
  • Lions Park 

The washrooms adjacent to the laneway of the 200 Block of Main Street will open along with the Community Market on May 20th.  The washrooms at the Okanagan Lake Marina will re-open May 19th.

While visiting Penticton’s beaches and parks, please remember to dispose of any garbage or recycling in the bins provided. 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175