Penticton public washrooms now open

With the warmer weather and increased visitation to local parks and beaches, the City will be reopening its seasonal public washroom facilities.

Beginning Monday, May 1st, families and residents that plan on visiting parks and beaches can expect additional public washrooms now open for use from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Skaha Lake Park - East and Main

Jubilee Pavilion

Lakawanna Park

The remaining open washrooms will also have their hours extended from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Okanagan Park

Skaha East

Skaha Main

Lakawanna

Gyro Rink

Riverside

Sudbury

Lions Park

The washrooms adjacent to the laneway of the 200 Block of Main Street will open along with the Community Market on May 20th. The washrooms at the Okanagan Lake Marina will re-open May 19th.

While visiting Penticton’s beaches and parks, please remember to dispose of any garbage or recycling in the bins provided.