Penticton RCMP add eco friendly cruisers to fleet

Penticton RCMP introduced new hybrid police cars to its fleet. They added two new Ford Explorer SUV hybrids this month (December) with more coming in the New Year.

These new vehicles are both gas and battery powered. Before, all of the computers and electronics in the car – especially the power-hungry emergency lights – required the vehicle to be running for their use. Now, these key features can operate entirely off the vehicle’s battery.

“This new set up will allow us to keep the electronics working and the lights active, without the vehicle idling,” said Cst Dayne Lyons of Penticton RCMP. “The engine does kick on every so often just to keep the battery active, but you will see a noticeable reduction in idling time.”

Penticton RCMP and The City of Penticton have worked together to see this come to fruition. Two hybrid vehicles are in service now, and three more will be replacing aged-out police cars in the months to come.

“The City of Penticton is committed to a sustainable future, which is why we’ve adopted a Community Climate Action Plan and a Corporate Energy and Emissions Plan,” says David Kassian, the City’s community sustainability co-ordinator. “The move by the RCMP to hybrid cars is another positive step to building a brighter, long-term future for residents.”