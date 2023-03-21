Penticton RCMP arrest a man after a weapons complaint

On the morning of March 16th, 2023, frontline officers responded to a report of a firearm allegedly pointed at a member of the public.

The incident occurred when a woman believed she had spotted her stolen bicycle near Fairford and Industrial Avenue. The woman took custody of the bicycle, and as she walked away with it, a man presented himself and allegedly pointed a firearm toward her. The woman was safely able to return into her vehicle and call police.

When officers were on scene, they located the suspect and arrested him without incident. Officers seized a replica handgun from the suspect.

The accused, 33-year-old Anthony Muskego, was held in custody charged with Pointing a Firearm.

Because of the potential risks involved, one cannot show or use an imitation gun in a public place.

“The detail found in replica firearms sold today, being accurate to those of real ones, are of great concern for officers, as it makes it difficult to tell if they’re real or fake,” says Cpl. James Grandy. “Due to the inherit risks, we want to stress, that should a member of the public believe they’ve spotted stolen property, call police and not approach and try to retrieve it themselves”.