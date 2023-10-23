Penticton RCMP arrest man for assault with weapon

On October 19th, 2023, at 10:50 a.m., frontline officers in Penticton responded to a report of a man yielding a machete inside a store located at 1301 Main St.

Officers arrived and found a 39-year-old man threatening staff and themselves while holding a machete above his head.

Even with multiple officers in attendance, the man refused to comply with direction to drop the weapon. A Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) was deployed, which helped the officers in taking him safely into custody.

The man was held in police custody, with charges of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and uttering threats, all being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.

The motive is uncertain and continues to be investigated.

No member of the public was physically harmed.

