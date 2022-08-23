Penticton RCMP Ask For Public Assistance

RCMP investigating daytime robbery at jewelry store.

The Penticton RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect from a daytime robbery.

On Monday, August 22nd, 2022, at 3:15 p.m., frontline officers responded to a report of a robbery having occurred at a jewelry store located inside the Cherry Lane Mall.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., a lone male suspect entered the jewelry store. After being shown several items, the male grabbed a piece of jewelry and ran out of the store, while at the same time deploying bear spray. The employees sustained minor injury from the bear spray.

Police are distributing photos of the suspect captured on video surveillance.

The suspect is described as:

Dark skin

Slim build

Appeared to be in his early 20’s

Approximately 5’11

Brown eyes

Dark hair

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and blue medical mask.

“We’re actively searching for the suspect, and are asking for help from the public in identifying him. We would also like to encourage anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us. Please don’t approach the suspect, and call 911 immediately,” says Cst. James Grandy.