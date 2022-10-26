Penticton RCMP asking public for help in locating missing man

RCMP reaching out to the public to help locate missing person, Trevor Batoche. He was last seen in the Penticton, BC area in May of 2019.

“RCMP are continuing their exhaustive investigation. As part of this, investigators are wanting to bring this missing person’s case to the public’s attention again in the hope someone may have further information”, says Cst. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP.

The Penticton are still actively looking to confirm the well-being of Trevor Batoche, as his disappearance from his family is out of character.

Batoche, is 37 years old, and described as:

Aboriginal male

6’ 0"

170 lbs

Stocky build

Black hair

Medium complexion

If you have any information about Trevor, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.