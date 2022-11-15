Penticton RCMP - Can You Identify this Suspect

Penticton RCMP is seeking help from the community to identify a suspect involved in the assault of a Loss Prevention Officer at a local business.

On November 14, 2022 at around 9-pm, Police responded to a business on Green Avenue after the Loss Prevention Officer (LPO) confronted a man for allegedly shoplifting. During this interaction, the man reportedly punched the LPO and attempted to stab them with a pair of scissors. The suspect departed in a dark-coloured, late-model Chevrolet sedan.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Approximately 30-35 years old

Short brown hair and goatee facial hair

Wearing a letterman-style jacket, a red toque, and glasses

“We are turning to the community in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video,” says Cst Dayne Lyons of the Penticton RCMP. “If you know who this is or you are the person in this photograph, please come forward to police.”