Penticton RCMP hoping to help youth prevent online exploitation

RCMP in Penticton have seen an alarming increase in the number of youth reporting having been victims of online sex-related extortion tactics.

With the school year coming to a close, and children having more time to use electronic devices, they’re more likely to become victims of online exploitation.

These tactics may include a predator building trust with a youth, and later requesting the youth engage in sexually explicit behaviour. The predator later notifies the youth the imagery was recorded, and immediately threatens to release the imagery unless a sum of money is paid.

“Unfortunately, many of the common social media apps youth are using today can be used to exploit them,” says Constable James Grandy. “We want to educate youth and their guardians of the potential for this kind of situation to occur, and to remind them that any photo or video they may share stays online and could be used against them in the future.”

For more information on how to protect your children from online exploitation, visit: ProtectKidsOnline.ca