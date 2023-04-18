Penticton RCMP investigate an early morning shooting

An adult man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an early morning shooting.

On April 18th, 2023, at approximately 8:20 a.m., police along with BC Ambulance responded to a report of a shooting at a townhouse complex on Maple Street, in Penticton, BC.

A 34-year-old man was found inside suffering from an apparent gun shot wound. The man was then transported to hospital.

Out of an abundance of caution, the nearby school was placed into a hold and secure state.

“At this time, investigators are unable to provide a description of the suspects or the vehicle they may have fled in. However, based on the information gathered so far, this appears to be a targeted incident with no further risk to the public”, says Cpl. James Grandy.

“Officers will remain on scene to allow time for further investigation,” explains Cpl. Grandy.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call the Penticton RCMP non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.