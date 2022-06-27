Penticton RCMP Investigate Shooting

On June 26th, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., Penticton RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired at group of pedestrians in an alleyway near Wade Ave/Van Horne Ave.

When Frontline police officers arrived at the location, they learned a group of friends were walking back from a social event when they were approached by an unknown male near Wade Ave East and Van Horne St. The unknown male singled out one of the men and began to assault him. One of the other members of the group intervened to try and protect their friend. As they were fending off the male, another unknown male approached from a distance, presented a handgun and fired several indiscriminate shots. The group of men were able to run away uninjured.

“Miraculously, no one was seriously harmed as a result of this alarming incident,” says Cst. James Grandy. “The group were visiting from out of town, and none were allegedly acquainted with either suspect. This appears to be a non-targeted altercation with an unknown motive,” states Cst. James Grandy, Media Relations Officer for the Penticton RCMP.

Suspect #1: Short, dark complexion, wearing a dark hooded sweater with the hood pulled down over his face.

Suspect #2: Taller, stocky, wearing a white t-shirt.

“Penticton’s General Investigations Unit has assumed conduct of this investigation, and are conducting witness interviews and canvassing for video surveillance. We’re encouraging anyone with information to speak with us by calling the non-emergency line at 250-492-4300,” says Cst. James Grandy.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.