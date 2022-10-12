Penticton RCMP investigate stabbing of at local shelter: one woman arrested

Penticton RCMP are investigating a stabbing that took place at a local shelter and resulted in an injured staff member and the arrest of one woman.

In the afternoon of October 9, 2022, Penticton RCMP responded to a call for service at a shelter in the 1700-block of Main St for a report of an employee being stabbed by a resident.

“The woman was barricaded in her room once police arrived,” said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer. “Police conducted multiple attempts to connect with the woman to de-escalate the situation. In one incident, when police made contact with her she ran at police with another weapon in an attempt to harm the officer.”

Due to the woman’s violent behaviour, Police used a Conductive Energy Weapon (Taser) in order to prevent further risk of harm to police or shelter staff. The woman was taken into custody without further injuries – to either herself or others.

The BC Prosecution Service has laid several charges on 36-year old Penticton resident Sheri HASELHAN. She is facing charges of Assault with a Weapon, and Assault a Peace Officer with a Weapon. HASELHAN was held in custody over the long-weekend and will attend court later today.