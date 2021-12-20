Penticton RCMP Investigating Shots Fired at Wicked Electrics

Penticton RCMP is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the evening of December 19th, 2021.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., RCMP in Penticton responded to reports of a shooting having occurred at downtown business "Wicked Electrics", 358 Main Street. Front-line officers arrived to find the front of the business having been shot multiple times by a firearm.

There were no customers inside the closed store.

Investigators are asking that any witnesses or that anyone with surveillance cameras or dash cams to check for suspicious persons or vehicles in the downtown core during this time to contact the Penticton RCMP, quoting file 2021-20909.

"We are very concerned about this type of criminal activity in our downtown core, and have engaged several investigative sections," says Cst. James Grandy. "Even though this incident occurred in a public space, we believe this incident was targeted, and don't believe there is an increased risk to the public".