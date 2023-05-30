Penticton RCMP issue impaired woman Immediate Roadside Prohibition after crash on Westminster Avenue

On May 29th, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision and subsequent two vehicle fire in the 400 block of Westminster Ave West, Penticton, BC.

Frontline officers arrived to find a Nissan and a parked Chevrolet Blazer on fire. The Nissan had collided with the parked Chevrolet Blazer, which led to both vehicles being set ablaze. The Penticton Fire Department was on scene to manage the fire suppression.

Preliminary investigation suggests the Nissan, which was travelling westbound on Westminster Ave. West had veered right, rear-ending the parked Chevrolet Blazer.

Witnesses present during the incident reported seeing three individuals exit the burning Nissan and flee the scene on foot.

Following the arrival of the police, the driver of the Nissan returned to the scene. The 22-year-old woman admitted to being the driver and registered owner of the vehicle involved in the collision. Further, she confirmed she was responsible for the collision with the parked Chevrolet Blazer.

During their interaction with the woman, the investigating officer formed the suspicion that her ability to operate the vehicle was impacted by alcohol. The woman provided samples of her breath which registered a “Fail” reading on a roadside screening device.

As a result, she was served with an Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP), and her vehicle was impounded.

There were no reported injuries at the scene of the incident.

“Thankfully, no one was injured from both the collision and the resulting fires,” says Cpl. James Grandy. “The RCMP wishes to thank the Penticton Fire Department and the vigilant witnesses for their prompt response and assistance.”