Penticton RCMP looking for suspect and vehicle after pedestrian hospitalized in hit and run

The Penticton RCMP is investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. The incident occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m., on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023, in a parking lot located at 2050 Main Street.

Frontline officers, along with BC Ambulance and Fire Department, responded. The victim, a 19-year-old, adult man, was treated at the scene for serious injuries, and later transported to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene with no apparent attempt to assist the victim.

Investigators cordoned off the parking lot for several hours as evidence was being gathered, which included assistance by an RCMP Collision Analyst.

The driver was described as a South Asian male, with short black hair.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door sedan, grey, which sustained damage to its driver’s side window and possibly its windshield. The vehicle was described as quite low to the ground.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of the incident, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.