Penticton RCMP Looking for Video Footage of Shooting

Penticton RCMP is investigating a confirmed shooting that took place in the early hours of Monday, April 11, 2022 on Westminster Ave W, in the downtown area of Penticton, BC.

“Thanks to area residents we have observed a vehicle of interest captured on their doorbell camera,” said Cst. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Liaison. “Police are still canvassing the area and following up on tips. We kindly ask that anyone with cameras, doorbell cams, 24/7 in-car dash cams, etc. of the area to review their systems for the hours of 03:00 to 06:00 that morning and to contact police if they captured anything suspicious.”

Based on the investigation thus far, the incident is believed to be targeted and there is no risk to the public.

If you have information, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. To remain completely anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave tip online at www.crimestoppers.net