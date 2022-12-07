Penticton RCMP need help identifying person of interest

Penticton RCMP is investigating a suspicious occurrence at a local community centre swimming pool and seeking help from the community to identify a person of interest.

Back in October 2022, Penticton RCMP received a call for service at a local community centre swimming pool and observed a person of interest on CCTV. The incident is being investigated as a suspicious occurrence and Police are looking to speak with those believed to be involved.

“Despite significant efforts using multiple different Police services and agencies, investigators have not yet been able to identify one of the people involved,” said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer. “We always aim to conduct a fulsome investigation and hope the community may be able to help us now.”

The person of interest is described as:

35-40 years old

Caucasian male

Athletic build of average height

Some facial hair or stubble

If you know who this is, or you are the person in this photograph, please come forward to police.

If you have information regarding the identity of the person in the photo, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file number 2022-17057. To remain completely anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave your tip online at www.crimestoppers.net