Penticton RCMP searching for missing person: Egzon Emini

The Penticton RCMP Detachment is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Penticton man.

Egzon Emini was last seen on December 18th, 2023, in Penticton, BC.

Police are concerned for his well-being, and are asking the public to please contact them if they have seen or know of Egzon’s whereabouts.

Egzon Emini is possibly driving a red 2013 Chevy Cruise, with licence plate: EN500D.

See attached stock photo of a red 2013 Chevy Cruise.

Description of Egzon Emini:

Caucasian

Male

179 cm / 5’10” tall

86 kgs / 190 lbs

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Slender build

See attached photographs of missing person Egzon Emini.

Anyone with information that could help locate Egzon Emini is asked to please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or your nearest Police.