iHeartRadio
Instagram

Penticton RCMP searching for missing person: Egzon Emini


EMINI_2 (wings)

The Penticton RCMP Detachment is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Penticton man.

Egzon Emini was last seen on December 18th, 2023, in Penticton, BC.

Police are concerned for his well-being, and are asking the public to please contact them if they have seen or know of Egzon’s whereabouts.

Egzon Emini is possibly driving a red 2013 Chevy Cruise, with licence plate: EN500D.

See attached stock photo of a red 2013 Chevy Cruise.

Description of Egzon Emini:

  • Caucasian
  • Male
  • 179 cm / 5’10” tall
  • 86 kgs / 190 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Hazel eyes
  • Slender build

See attached photographs of missing person Egzon Emini.

Anyone with information that could help locate Egzon Emini is asked to please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or your nearest Police.

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175

Early Edition Audio

34