Penticton RCMP searching for missing person: Egzon Emini
The Penticton RCMP Detachment is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Penticton man.
Egzon Emini was last seen on December 18th, 2023, in Penticton, BC.
Police are concerned for his well-being, and are asking the public to please contact them if they have seen or know of Egzon’s whereabouts.
Egzon Emini is possibly driving a red 2013 Chevy Cruise, with licence plate: EN500D.
See attached stock photo of a red 2013 Chevy Cruise.
Description of Egzon Emini:
- Caucasian
- Male
- 179 cm / 5’10” tall
- 86 kgs / 190 lbs
- Brown hair
- Hazel eyes
- Slender build
See attached photographs of missing person Egzon Emini.
Anyone with information that could help locate Egzon Emini is asked to please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or your nearest Police.