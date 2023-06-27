Penticton RCMP searching for suspect after stealing vehicle, sporadic driving through city

On Saturday, June 24th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., RCMP in Penticton received a report of a white Ford Escape stolen from an open garage in the 1000 block of Argyle Street.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., while officers were investigating the theft, a report came in that a Ford Escape was observed driving erratically near Main Street and Eckhardt Avenue. A witness said the vehicle almost struck her vehicle and approached the curb, nearly hitting a pedestrian.

Another call came in at approximately 11:50 a.m., of the same vehicle speeding along Edmonton Avenue. The vehicle had also drove onto someone’s property, colliding with a parked, unoccupied vehicle, before turning onto Government Street. The vehicle came to a stop in the 1000 block of Government Street, with the male driver fleeing on foot.

Frontline officers, along with Police Dog Services, attended the area, but the suspect wasn’t able to be located.

“This was a blatant disregard for the safety of motorists and pedestrians,” says Cpl. James Grandy. “It is fortunate no one was injured. To prevent this kind of dangerous activity, we’re making every effort to identify the suspect”.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed any part of this incident to call them, 250-492-4300.