Penticton RCMP Seize Drugs and Cash in Drug Trafficking Investigation

In early 2022, the Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) initiated an investigation into a male believed to be trafficking illicit drugs within the City of Penticton. A month-long investigation led the Penticton RCMP to arrest a local resident of Penticton who was believed to be directly involved in this investigation. On March 1, 2022, Penticton’s SEU executed a search warrant at this male’s residence, located in the 600 block of Pickering Street, where they located evidence consistent with him trafficking Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

On October 12th, 2022, Yves Emile Wilfred Grenier, 31-years-old, was charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in relation to this investigation. His first appearance date in Court in relation to these charges is set for November 30th, 2022.

In early October 2022, the Penticton SEU initiated another investigation into Grenier, who was believed to be continuing his behaviour for trafficking illicit drugs within the City of Penticton. On October 13, 2022, this investigation led the Penticton SEU to once again arrest Grenier for being in Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. Upon his arrest, officers executed a search warrant at Grenier’s residence, this time in the 200 block of Maple Street. Police seized multiple ounces of Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Cocaine; consistent with drug trafficking.

Given Grenier’s recent history of drug trafficking in our community, Penticton’s SEU expedited their investigation. As a result, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada has approved the additional charges against Grenier for Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Grenier remains in custody. His next court date is set for October 20th, 2022.

The public plays an important role in helping to reduce, prevent and solve crime, including the trafficking of illegal drugs. Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police.