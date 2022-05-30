Penticton RCMP - Unique Crime Prevention

Did you know Auto Crimes cost more than $150 million per year? Victim’s lost time, property replacement, insurance deductibles, police and court costs…the list goes on. Prevention is the number one way to put a dent in these figures.

Over the long weekend, on May 22, 2022 Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP’s Media Relations Officer, hit the pavement around Downtown Penticton with an “eagle eye” for possible opportunities of crime.

“The biggest thing I saw was bags, money, or phones left in view,” said Cst. Lyons. “While you may know your bag is empty and has nothing of value in it, a criminal doesn’t know that and you are the one left with a smashed window.”

Cst Lyons posted 22 notices for “possessions or money in view.”

Auto theft can happen to any one at any time, prevention is the number one way to ensure you don’t fall victim.