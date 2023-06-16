Penticton RCMP warn of increased catalytic converter thefts

Overnight on June 15th, 2023, suspects drove around the 3000 block of Paris Street, in Penticton, BC, appearing to identify a target vehicle they could easily remove its catalytic converter.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., the suspects, driving a silver 4-door sedan, dropped off one of their passengers who approached a vehicle and began to remove the part. The vehicle drove around the neighbourhood, before collecting the passenger shortly thereafter, along with the stolen component.

“There have been several recent instances of the theft of catalytic converters in the South Okanagan”, says Cpl. James Grandy. “Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, targeted for their precious metals and black-market value.”

“We’re encouraging anyone who sees anything suspicious, in particular people seen loitering in parking lots, or someone peering underneath vehicles, to call police.”