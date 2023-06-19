Penticton RCMP warn students about annual Sunset Party

RCMP in conjunction with the Penticton Fire Department, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and School District 67, are urging students to refrain from participating in an annual ritual known as the Sunset Party.

Every year, numerous students partake in these unauthorized Sunset parties, which signify the end of the academic year. High school students from various schools select a secluded spot near a forest, often involving fire creation as a core activity. The parties typically take place in remote sections of Carmi Road in Penticton and areas beyond Faulder, near Summerland, which often lack cell phone service.

This year, due to exceptionally dry conditions increasing the risk of severe fires, authorities are striving to raise awareness among students about the potential hazards of such gatherings. "We aim to enlighten students who may wish to participate in these types of events about the associated dangers,” says Cpl. James Grandy. “Parents and guardians need to understand these are unauthorized activities. Students who overlook these risks could be hit with hefty fines.”

The extraordinarily dry forest conditions this year have amplified the concern for not only the safety of students but also the wider community. Unprecedented drought-like conditions increase the likelihood of wildfires, turning these unsanctioned gatherings into potential ignition points for dangerous and uncontrollable fires.

School District 67 has explicitly stated that it does not endorse the Sunset Party event and is actively discouraging participation in the interest of student safety. The district stresses that these unsanctioned gatherings pose significant risks, and are neither part of the school's activities nor within the framework of its responsibility. The district is therefore urging parents and guardians to play a vital role in preventing their children from attending these events. By engaging in frank conversations about the dangers and potential legal consequences of participating, parents can significantly contribute to mitigating these unnecessary risks