Penticton RCMP are warning residents of the City of an on-going telephone scam targeting seniors.

Police all over the country are seeing an alarming increase in the number of seniors being scammed out of thousands of dollars.

The "grandparent" phone scam is a type of fraud that targets seniors by posing as their grandchild or a loved one in distress. Scammers often use emotional manipulation to persuade their victims to send money. In this scam, the imposter will call the grandparent, pretending to be their grandchild, and ask for money, claiming to be in a dangerous or urgent situation.

They may use tactics such as urgency, secrecy, and pressure to convince the grandparent to send money.

"We’re urging our seniors to be cautious when receiving unsolicited calls from someone claiming to be a grandchild or a loved one in distress,” says Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP. “Always take the time to verify the caller's identity before sending money. Don't let emotions override common sense, and never give out personal information, such as bank account or credit card numbers. Remember, it's okay to say no and hang up if something doesn't feel right. Your safety and security are our top priority."

If you have been a victim of this scam, please report it to your local police, as well as to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre at https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/ or call 1-888-495-8501.