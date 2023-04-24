Penticton residents told Say goodbye to 2022-2023 public sculpture exhibit: available for purchase

The City of Penticton thanks the eight artists from across the province that participated in the latest Public Sculpture Exhibition program. Following a poll by exhibition program organizers, the following sculptures were selected as the People’s Choice Winners:

First Place: Jean E Ouellon (Kaleden, BC) – Pearl the Pandemic Salmon Second Place: Ron Simmer (Vancouver, BC) – What Does the Nose Know? Third Place: Laurel Dinney (Victoria, BC) - Murphy

Residents have until April 25 to see the current art installments along the Okanagan Lake boardwalk and throughout downtown before the sculptures are removed and made available for sale. Anyone interested in purchasing a sculpture from this year’s display can inquire at ask@penticton.ca. A virtual walking app as well as bios and additional background on the artists are available at penticton.ca/publicart

New sculptures will be installed beginning May 19 and an opening ceremony will be announced at a later date.