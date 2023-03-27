Penticton rewarding pet owners for registering their K9's

The benefits of having a licenced pooch in Penticton just got better. The Animal Care and Control team have been working with local businesses to offer special rates, services or discounts for those with current dog licences.

Having a licence for your pup is important in the event they ever wander off. Dog tags help Animal Care and Control reunite owners with their furry loved ones. Now, dog owners with current tags can pick up their Paw Perks Rewards card as outlined below and start redeeming perks at select locations.

Penticton Animal Care and Control Services 2330 Dartmouth Drive Monday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

A list of participating businesses and their offers are available at www.penticton.ca/paw-perks. Interested in having your business participate? Fill out a form and submit it to dogs@penticton.ca or deliver it in-person to the facility above.

The City offers permanent dog tags, which are renewed annually. Licences can be purchased at City Hall or the Animal Care and Control Services facility.