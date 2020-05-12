Penticton’s EOC working toward safe ‘restart’ of City facilities

Penticton’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) is actively preparing plans to safely ‘restart’ select City facilities and services based on the newly announced provincial health guidelines.

“Our top priority is the community’s safety and health. We are taking every precautionary step to maintain safety measures while leading our city toward recovery,” said Penticton Fire Chief and EOC Deputy Director, Larry Watkinson. “Things are not going to be the same but we’re working toward the new normal.”

The EOC in recent weeks has been working towards creating an assessment tool to evaluate the risk of reopening individual City facilities and sporting fields. This process has involved corresponding with local sports organizations, recreational groups and the BC Recreation and Parks Association.

After receiving further guidelines May 6 involving BC’s Restart Plan, the EOC is moving ahead with measures to assess resuming certain activity, taking a phased approach. Ongoing updates will be posted on the City’s new “Restart the City Guide” on the City's website.