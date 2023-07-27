Penticton’s Regimental Ball and Fundraiser raises $16k

The year 2023 marks the 150th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. To celebrate this event we, the members of the South Okanagan Veterans Association, together with the Penticton Royal Canadian Mounted Police, hosted a Regimental Ball on May 27th, 2023 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

RCMP gala stage and special guest seating.

The RCMP Regimental Ball, a formal evening consisting of a dinner followed by a dance where members, support staff, spouses, dignitaries and friends of the Force gathered to celebrate the history and traditions of the RCMP.

An RCMP red tunic depicting ten stars indicating fifty years of service.

There were approximately 350 guests attending from across Canada.

RCMP gala formal dinner table setting.

The gala included a live auction with $16,000.00 raised going to two chosen charities: Cops for Kids (https://copsforkids.org) and West Coast Kids (https://wckfoundation.ca).

A formal cheque presentation took place on Wednesday, July 26th, at 1:00 p.m., at the Penticton RCMP Detachment.