Penticton's Youth Park closed Friday for maintenance

Penticton’s Youth Park will be closed this Friday, April 28, from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. so the Parks Amenities crew can paint the skate bowl and conduct maintenance work.

Crew will also be on-site Thursday, April 27, to start with some spot painting, but the park will remain open to the public during that time.

The Penticton Youth Park at Riverside Park is a 30,000-square-foot skateboard and BMX park featuring a variety of obstacles and terrain.

To learn more about the Youth Park, visit penticton.ca/youth-park.