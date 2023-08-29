Penticton stamp collection seized

On August 25th, 2023, frontline officers in Penticton, BC, conducted a vehicle stop with a suspicious vehicle on Skaha Lake Road, during which a large stamp collection was seized from the occupant.

RCMP believe the collection is of value, and that the individual did not own the property.

In an effort to identify the rightful owner, the Penticton RCMP is asking anyone who thinks this collection may be theirs, to contact them, and quote file 2023-13859.