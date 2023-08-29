iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
15°C
Instagram

Penticton stamp collection seized


rcmp

On August 25th, 2023, frontline officers in Penticton, BC, conducted a vehicle stop with a suspicious vehicle on Skaha Lake Road, during which a large stamp collection was seized from the occupant.

RCMP believe the collection is of value, and that the individual did not own the property.

In an effort to identify the rightful owner, the Penticton RCMP is asking anyone who thinks this collection may be theirs, to contact them, and quote file 2023-13859.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175