Penticton traffic control out as crews conduct street repairs

It’s that time of year when maintenance crews are out on the streets repairing damage and scoping out areas for potential future repairs. The City would like to remind motorists to watch for traffic control personnel in the coming weeks as work ramps up citywide.

Work will include line painting, which is likely to continue until the end of May. This will involve marking crosswalks, roads and some parking lots to ensure safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Crack sealing is weather-dependent and anticipated to get underway next week. This work will help maintain pavement condition and structural integrity, and will help ensure safety for all road users.

In addition, crews will be inspecting sanitary and storm drains throughout April to help assess the conditions of our existing infrastructure, to help with the planning of maintenance, repair and replacement programs.

All of these projects will have traffic control and may cause minor delays or disruption. The City would like to thank everyone for their patience and reminds residents to obey all signage and personnel on site.

If you see a problem on the roads, report the issue at penticton.ca/report-an-issue or download the City’s app to file a report to our operations teams directly from your mobile device.