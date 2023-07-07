Penticton Vees announce Matthew Vanden Berg as new Assistant Coach

“We are extremely fortunate to add an Assistant Coach that has worked at the NCAA Division l level the last two seasons,” commented Vees’ President, General Manager & Head Coach Fred Harbinson. “We have now added two coaches that have extensive experience in player development which is exciting for our group.”

Vanden Berg arrives in Penticton after spending the past two years at the University of Maine, in the role of Director of Player Development / Video Coach. Prior to joining Maine, Vanden Berg coached at the national Midget AAA level with the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals, Phoenix Jr. Coyotes, and Elite Hockey Program.

“I am incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to be joining the Penticton Vees as an Assistant Coach. I want to sincerely thank Fred Harbinson and Graham Fraser for this amazing opportunity to help further build the legacy of the team,” began Vanden Berg. “I look forward to honouring the well-established tradition of the Vees, developing the fantastic group of young men we have coming in this season, and working relentlessly to bring a third consecutive Fred Page cup to Penticton.”

The Grand Rapids, MI, product has also served as a scout in the United States Hockey League and North American Hockey League. He has experience as a professional player development video coach with players from the NHL, AHL, NCAA, and U18.

Vanden Berg has earned his master’s degree in Sports Industry Business from Northeastern University, an MBA from Marquette University, and is working towards his Doctorate degree in Organizational Leadership from Creighton University.

Vanden Berg’s hiring rounds out the Vees’ Hockey Operations staff for the 2023-24 season, as he joins Mark MacMillan as new additions to the team’s coaching staff. Assistant Coach / Video Coach Matt Miller has been promoted to Director of Hockey Operations.

The Vees are excited to welcome Matthew Vanden Berg to Penticton and the South Okanagan.