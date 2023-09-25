Penticton Vees Game Recap: Vees (6) at Merritt (0)

The Penticton Vees picked up their first win of the new season on Saturday, blanking the Merritt Centennials 6-0 at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

It was a big night for the MacPherson twins, as brothers Ryan and Connor combined for four goals and six points in the win. Ryan MacPherson recorded a natural hat-trick in the second period and finished with four points. Not to be outdone, brother Connor chipped in with a goal and an assist.

James Fisher and Cal Arnott also score for Penticton, who led 2-0 after the first period and then 6-0 through 40 minutes.

Rookie goaltender Will Ingemann picked up his first BCHL win and first shutout in his first start. The 18-year-old didn’t have a heavy workload but was sharp when called upon, making13 saves in the win.

Connor MacPherson and his brother Ryan teamed up for the Vees’ first goal on the night. Ryan came down the wing and dropped the puck for Connor, who put his shot up and over Merritt goalie Karlis Mezsargs at 11:50.

Fisher doubled the Vees lead late in the opening frame, as he scored his first right off the face-off. Fisher posted up on the wall and fired over Mezsargs’ glove to make it 2-0 at 15:49.

Arnott capitalized on a puck playing miscue by Mezsargs early in the second to put the visitors up 3-0 at 3:47. Atilla Lippai poked the puck away from Mezsargs and Arnott popped it into an open night for his second in as many games.

Then Ryan MacPherson took over. The Philadelphia Flyers prospect recorded a natural hat-trick in the back half of the period to put the game out of reach. MacPherson scored his first nine minutes into the second, as he put the puck through the legs of Mezsargs on a rush down the wing just as the Vees had a penalty expire. His second came on the power play with five minutes left in the middle frame that extended the lead to 5-0. His hat-trick goal came two and a half minutes later when his brother Connor set him up on a two-on-one at 17:33 that made it 6-0.

Penticton locked it down in the third period, as they limited the Centennials to just four shots.

GAME STATS

Shots: 42-12, Vees

Vees Scoring: Ryan MacPherson (3), Connor MacPherson, Arnott, Fisher,

Power-Plays

Vees: 1/8

Centennials: 0/2

Three Stars:

1) Ryan MacPherson

2) Connor MacPherson

3) Will Ingemann

NEXT UP: The Vees (1-1-0-0) now travel down to the coast for a two-game road trip next weekend against Nanaimo and Powell River, which begins Friday. Fans can listen to both games on Bounce 800 AM or watch on Flo Hockey TV.