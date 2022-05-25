Penticton Youth Week Raises over $400 for Youth Homelessness

Penticton’s inaugural Youth Week which took place from May 1st-7th, 2022 saw hundreds of youth participate in events spanning over the week. Community partners hosted a variety of activities for young people, including a feature skate park event with a BBQ by donation. The BBQ raised over $400 towards youth homelessness initiatives, with over 60 youth participating in the skate park event. All proceeds from the event will go to 100 More Homes, the collaborative group of partners addressing housing and homelessness in the community.

“It was so encouraging to see the turnout of young people at the skate event, having fun and learning from community partners. I especially want to thank the community for their attendance and generous donations so we can move this important work forward,” said Melisa Edgerly, Peer Support Supervisor at Foundry Penticton and member of 100 More Homes.

The event came at a time when the No Where to Go report was mailed out to Victoria and Ottawa to call for immediate action on the issue of youth homelessness in Penticton.