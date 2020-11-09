'People loved him': Alex Trebek dies at age 80

Alex Trebek, the Canadian broadcaster who found fame in the United States as a game show host, has died at the age of 80.

He grew up in Sudbury, Ont. as the son of a Ukrainian immigrant father and a French-Canadian mother. He went on to become an Emmy Award-winner, a Guinness World Record-holder and an officer of the Order of Canada.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," read a message from the official "Jeopardy!" Twitter account Sunday afternoon.

A cause of death was not immediately made public. Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he had been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"We will think of him for his years as a host on Jeopardy. I think we will think of his as a philanthropist who gave away a lot of money," film critic and host of CTV's "Pop Life" Richard Crouse said Sunday on CTV News Channel.

"We'll also think of him as someone who battled bravely and publicly with cancer, and really helped a lot of people by being so honest about the stages of grief that he went through."

In an interview with CTV News last December, Trebek said he had found it difficult to go public with his diagnosis. In addition to the physical toll wrought by chemotherapy, he said, it was hard for him to stay strong and optimistic for the many fans who came to him looking for support.

-- with files from CTV News --