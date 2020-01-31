People with memory impairments or early Alzheimer’s needed for study

Individuals living with memory impairments or early Alzheimer’s disease are invited to participate in an ongoing clinical research study. Okanagan Clinical Trials, a medical research company located in Kelowna, is currently conducting a study on memory loss.

“Memory impairment and Alzheimer’s disease are devastating conditions with very few options,” said Dr. Paul Latimer, psychiatrist and principal investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials. “With an aging population and numbers on the rise, it is very important to continue searching for safe and effective options.”

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and affects almost 39 million people worldwide. It is a progressive condition with no cure. Typically, it begins by affecting an individual’s short-term memory. It worsens over time and eventually leads to death. Most often, Alzheimer’s affects people over the age of 65, but some develop early onset Alzheimer’s much earlier in life. Eligible volunteers for this study will be men and women between the ages of 50-90 with memory impairments or early Alzheimer’s disease.

More than 1500 patients will participate in this clinical study, worldwide. Okanagan Clinical Trials was selected to participate because of its proven track record in conducting clinical trials since 1992. Participants involvement in the research study will be for 18 months and will not affect provincial medical coverage. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

Okanagan Clinical Trials can be reached at 250-862-8141.