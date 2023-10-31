Perry named Canada West women's volleyball player of the week

UBC Okanagan Heat outside hitter Amaya Perry has been named the Canada West women's volleyball player of the week following an outstanding performance this past weekend against the Mount Royal Cougars.



Perry was simply unstoppable while leading the Heat to a pair of victories over the Cougars.



Her fireball serve helped the Heat roar back to a 3-1 comeback win on Friday, as she delivered an incredible seven aces and 11 kills while hitting .500. The fourth-year outside hitter from Chin, Alta., and former Canada West Rookie of the Year in 2019-20 followed that up with 17 kills and three more service aces the next day in another 3-1 victory.



Perry and the Heat continue their four-game road trip next weekend as they head to Langley, B.C., to take on the defending Canada West champions, the Trinity Western Spartans.



As a result of her great play, Perry becomes the third UBCO athlete to be recognized as conference player of the week, joining men's golf's Justin Towill and women's golf's Khushi Hooda.