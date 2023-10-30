Perry shines as women's volleyball rallies to beat Mount Royal

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team secured their second straight victory on Friday night as they opened their weekend series against the Mount Royal Cougars with a four set victory 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, and 25-21.

Despite dropping the first set to the Mount Royal Cougars, the Heat's determination ultimately shifted the momentum in their favour. Natalie Funk, from Strathmore, Alta., and Amaya Perry, from Chin, Alta., would lead that shift with some impressive serving in the second set. Funk would record three aces as part of a crucial seven-point run late in the set, while Perry added two of her team-high seven in the second frame to help UBCO even the match.

The third set saw both teams exchanging points, but Perry stepped up once more, delivering a pair of crucial kills late in the set, creating a gap that led to another set victory, again with a score of 25-20.



Riding the high of two straight set wins, the Heat fended off the Cougars in the fourth set, with Perry delivering a pivotal mid-set serving streak, extending the Heat's lead and ultimately taking the set and the match.

TOP PERFORMERS

Amaya Perry - UBCO

Perry had her best game of the early season on Friday night, dropping 11 kills while hitting .500, and adding seven aces for a team-best 18 points. She would also add four digs on defence.

Jessica Osczeveki - Mount Royal

The fifth-year outside hitter from Rocky Mountain House, Alta., ran the Cougars offence, leading in kills with 13, as well as finding eight service aces and three digs.

WHERE THEY SIT

Following the Friday night victory, the Heat moved to a 2-1 record in the Canada West standings, whereas the Cougars dropped to a 1-2 record.

UP NEXT

The two teams will wrap up their weekend doubleheader on Saturday, October 28 at 4 p.m. PT. The match can be seen live on Canada West TV.