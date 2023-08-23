Person arrested after incident with possible weapon on Old Ferry Wharf Road
The Kelowna Regional RCMP and Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to an incident with a possible weapon on Old Ferry Wharf Road in West Kelowna at 12:50pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers acted immediately and have taken the parties responsible into custody without incident. There is no further risk to public safety associated with this incident.
Two more long-term care homes begin returning evacuees in Central OkanaganInterior Health has begun to support the return of long-term care residents to Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna and Lake Country Lodge.
Young steps up as women's soccer draws CougarsThe Heat earn four of a possible six points this weekend, starting off their year at 1-0-1.
EOC evacuation order and alert update: McDougall Creek, Lake Country and Clifton fireThe Emergency Operations Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for properties in upper Tallus Ridge, Shannon Woods Drive and Rainbow Road areas in the City of West Kelowna and placed them on Evacuation Alert:
Vernon EOC Update: ESS Reception Centre hours of operationThe City of Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre continues to assist residents who have been evacuated from their homes due to wildfires in the Central Okanagan and Shuswap regions.
Mcdougall Creek Wildfire updateThe McDougall Creek Wildfire remains ‘not held’ so no change to yesterday’s update. This means we are still in an active wildfire stage in several areas in West Kelowna
Interior Health begins returning clients to two long-term care residencesInterior Health has begun to support the return of long-term care residents this weekend to the Vineyards Residence, located in Kelowna, and to Lakeview Lodge, located in West Kelowna, now that threat of wildfire associated with the Grouse Complex wildfire have been reduced.
Update to Midway livestock: RCMPOn August 25th, 2023, Midway RCMP responded to a second incident of livestock being killed at the same address in the 3500 block of Hwy 3 near Rock Creek.
