iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
13°C
Instagram

Person arrested after incident with possible weapon on Old Ferry Wharf Road


RCMp

The Kelowna Regional RCMP and Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to an incident with a possible weapon on Old Ferry Wharf Road in West Kelowna at 12:50pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers acted immediately and have taken the parties responsible into custody without incident. There is no further risk to public safety associated with this incident.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175