Person dead after fall from Kettle Valley Railway trestle

At approximately 12:00 PM. October 6, the Kelowna Fire Department received a call reporting that a person had fallen from the trestle on the Kettle Valley Railway trail.

Kelowna Fire Department and COSAR personnel arrived at the scene to find that one person had fallen from the trestle approximately 40 ft. and was at the bottom of the ravine being attended to by a Doctor and BCAS personnel. 1 rescuer was lowered to the patient to assist the medical personnel on scene.

The patient was declared deceased at the scene by the Doctor. At this time KFD crews are bringing the victim up to be transported to KGH.